More Culture:

August 13, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles players are working on third Christmas album, Lane Johnson says

He confirms he was back in the in the studio with teammate Jordan Mailata and retired offensive lineman Jason Kelce to record new tracks.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Eagles
Eagles Christmas Album Provided image/9.14 Pictures

Some Philadelphia Eagles players are back in the studio record a third album of Christmas songs. Lane Johnson confirmed he and Jordan Mailata, along with recently retired lineman Jason Kelce, collectively known as the Philly Specials, are at work on more holiday music.

Christmas time has gotten some added cheer each of the last two years with the release of holiday-themed albums from the Eagles trio of Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Prepare for another round of reimagined classics this year from their musical ensemble, known as the The Philly Specials. 

At Eagles training camp on Tuesday, Johnson confirmed to reporters that he and the others have been back in the studio working on a third installment.

MOREPhilly singer and hip-hop trio make it on Barack Obama's annual summer playlist

"Hopefully, we'll have something done pretty soon for this year," Johnson said.

Last week on X, formerly Twitter, a fan account for Jason and Travis Kelce posted that the Philly Specials and executive producer Connor Barwin recently reunited in the studio. A video shows Mailata singing Sam Cooke's 1962 classic "Having a Party," a song Cooke would perform to close his sets and encourage crowds to keep festivities going after shows. 

The video appears to have been recorded at Conshohocken's Elm Street Studios, where the Philly Specials recorded each of their first two albums. Barwin, a former Eagles linebacker who now works in the team's front office, was executive producer on both of those albums.

"A Philly Special Christmas," the inaugural album in 2022, raised more than $1.25 million for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and more than 20 other organizations in the region.

The second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," featured a spectrum of musical guests like Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee and Waxahatchee. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman even sings a rendition of "The Dreidel Song." Vinyl and digital sales from that album raised more than $3 million for CCTC, CHOP, Philabundance and other nonprofits in the area.

The last two albums were released in December after some tracks were made available early. When "A Philly Special Christmas" came out, demand was so great that additional vinyl pressings had to be done.

The 2023 album featured a Kelce brothers duet, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," that climbed to the top of Billboard's Rock Digital Songs Sales chart and also hit No. 1 for Holiday Digital Song Sales. Mailata visited the White House to perform for President Joe Biden and give the lifelong Eagles fan a copy of the album.

The burning question this year will be whether Taylor Swift — who has been dating Travis Kelce for about a year now and spent part of her childhood living on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County — is going to be featured anywhere on the track list.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Eagles Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Holidays Jordan Mailata Lane Johnson Travis Kelce Jason Kelce

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour
Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Test your Jersey Shore IQ with these little known facts about NJ's beach towns

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Three dead in murder-suicide at Bucks County home, DA says
Bucks Murder Suicide

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Adult Health

There are no benefits to drinking small amounts of alcohol and it increases risk of cancer, study says
alcohol risk older adults

History

Reporter who received stolen files from 1971 heist of Delco FBI office reflects on working on Ed Helms' podcast
Betty Medsger

Phillies

Are the Phillies still World Series contenders?
Phillies-Brandon-Marsh-losing_081324_USAT

Performances

University City's summer concert series is back after 5-year break
University City concerts

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved