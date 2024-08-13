More Culture:

August 13, 2024

Philly singer and hip-hop trio make it on Barack Obama's annual summer playlist

The former president posted an 'eclectic mix' of current hits and throwbacks, including Jill Scott and Digable Planets.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Former President Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist, recommending TikTok hits, dad rock and throwbacks from the Philadelphia hip-hop and R&B scenes.

Barack Obama's latest summer playlist includes artists from Nigeria, Portugal, Puerto Rico and a few from right here in Philadelphia.

The former president recommended 44 tracks in his newest roundup, which he posted on social media Monday. The list includes numerous songs climbing the Billboard Hot 100, like "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman, "Wanna Be" by GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey, the reigning No. 1 hit. But it wouldn't be a boomer dad playlist without some oldies, of which there are plenty. Etta James and the Rolling Stones are in rotation, along with some more recent throwbacks from Philly's own Jill Scott and Digable Planets.

Obama has apparently been grooving to "Golden," the first single off Scott's second album "Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2." That song was released in 2004, but the former president is also taking it back to the '90s with "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)" by Digable Planets, the hip-hop trio that formed in Philadelphia.

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately — and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix," he wrote. "I hope you find something new to listen to!"

Obama has honored Philly-area artists in past playlists, which he releases each summer to much fanfare. Jazmine Sullivan made his 2021 compilation with her single "Pick Up Your Feelings." The prince of New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen, also appeared on 2022 playlist with "Dancing in the Dark."

