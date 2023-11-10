'This Christmas,' the latest single from the Eagles linemen's new holiday album, now can be streamed

The second single released from "A Philly Special Christmas Special," the 2023 holiday album recorded by several Eagles players, pairs Jordan Mailata with legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

The soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" hit streaming services Friday. It offers plenty of holiday cheer with its exuberant horns, groovy bass line and electric organ solo. Mailata and LaBelle take turns leading the verses, join forces on the chorus and even add some playful ad-libbing.

The full album will be released Dec. 1.

A behind-the-scenes moment, shared on Instagram earlier this week, shows LaBelle recording her vocals with Mailata at the Eagles' practice facility in South Philadelphia earlier this year. In the video, the lineman admits to being nervous during the recording session.

"Honestly, I've got stage fright," Mailata says.

Eagles linemen Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson teamed up again to record "A Philly Special Christmas," the follow-up to their 2022 holiday album, "A Philly Special Christmas." Producer Charlie Hall and Executive Producer Connor Barwin, a former Eagle, were involved with both albums.

The 2023 album, recorded during the NFL offseason, features 10 holiday classics and an original tune, "Santa's Night," written by Kelce.

The album include an array of musicians with Philly ties, including Amos Lee and members of the The Hooters, Mewithoutyou, Huffamoose, Waxahatchee, Sun Ra Arkestra, The War on Drugs and The Silver Ages.

Red vinyl copies of the album can be ordered online for $75. A deluxe edition that includes the 2022 and 2023 albums on gold vinyl, runs $125. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

"A Philly Special Christmas" reached four top-ten spots on various Billboard Music Charts, including No. 1 on the Compilation Albums Chart. It raised more than $1.25 million for local charities.

"This Christmas" can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music. It is also available for purchase on iTunes.