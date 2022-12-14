Eagles linemen's 'A Philly Special Christmas' album gets third vinyl pressing

The team behind "A Philly Special Christmas" has pulled out the old Hail Mary to serve Eagles fans who missed out on last week's preorder feeding frenzy for the limited-release vinyl album.

The record — starring offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — just got another pressing and will have a third and final online presale beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. These records won't be shipped until February, but people who make orders will receive exclusive holiday postcards. The 24-hour sale will be held on the album's website while supplies last.

Enthusiasm for the collectible, green vinyl edition of "A Philly Special Christmas" led to an almost immediate sellout during last Friday's preorder event, which was expected to be the last opportunity get the record. The LP, which costs $75, raised more than $100,000 for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. The private nonprofit provides behavioral health services to children and families impacted by child abuse, neglect and trauma. Proceeds from Friday's preorder event will again benefit the nonprofit.

Last week, when the second preorder went live on the album's website, many people never had a chance to click check out before the inventory was wiped clean. Making matters worse, some of the preordered albums appeared in obnoxious eBay posts at absurdly marked up prices. Those hoping for better luck Friday should anticipate another rush.

The first preorder was held earlier this fall.

"In the last few days, we have worked tirelessly with our suppliers to find a solution, even if that meant delivery after the holidays," the album's website says. "This is your last chance – ever – to buy this year's album. So take advantage!"

Former Eagle Connor Barwin tweeted last week that the team behind "A Philly Special Christmas" will come back "bigger and better next year," teasing the possibility of new music.

Those who wish to purchase the album in digital form can preorder it on streaming platforms ahead of the release on Dec. 23.

In the meantime, a new song from "A Philly Special Christmas" is being made available each Friday leading up to the album's release. So far, on various platforms, we've gotten first listens of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Blue Christmas," and "Merry Christmas Baby." "Silent Night" will be out this Friday.