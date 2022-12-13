SZA's first arena tour includes a stop at the Wells Fargo Center next year

Singer SZA will embark on a 17-city North American tour behind her new album, "SOS," early next year.

Her first arena tour includes a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 2. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

SZA's highly-anticipated sophomore album, "SOS," released Friday, includes songs featuring Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Pitchfork praised it as a body of work that "solidifies (SZA's) position as a generational talent, an artist who translates her innermost feelings into indelible moments."

"SOS," SZA's first album in five years, follows her acclaimed debut album, "Ctrl," which ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which has been certified platinum three times, was nominated for five Grammy awards in 2018.

"Ctrl" has remained on the Billboard 200 chart since its release in 2017. It holds the record for the longest run by any Black female artist's debut album. This year, it has sold more than 600,000 units, making it the 10th best-selling female album in the country.

SZA, who grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey, has won various awards since "Ctrl" came out. She and Doja Cat took home best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Her song "Good Days," which was released in 2020 but appears on "SOS," was nominated for best R&B song.

At the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, SZA and Kendrick Lamar won the best visual effects award for the song "All The Stars."

Earlier this month, SZA appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During the Dec. 3 show, hosted by Keke Palmer, she performed "Shirt" and "Blind" from her new album, and starred in a musical sketch called "Big Boys."

SZA's North American arena tour, with Grammy-nominated opening act Omar Apollo, kicks off on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and finishes on March 22 in Los Angeles, California.