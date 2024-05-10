More News:

May 10, 2024

Ex-Upper Darby school principal acquitted of sexual assault charges

Two former students at Primos Elementary School had accused Jonathan Wisneski, 45, of inappropriately touching them in 2018.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Trials
Delco Principal Acquitted Bill Oxford/Unsplash

Jonathan Wisneski, 45, was found not guilty of charges that he innappropriately touched two students in 2018 when he was the principal of Primos Elementary School in Upper Darby.

The former principal of Primos Elementary School in Upper Darby was acquitted Thursday of charges that he had inappropriately touched two students in his office in 2018.

Jonathan Wisneski, 45, of Springfield, was charged in February 2022 after prosecutors in Delaware County reexamined evidence from an earlier investigation that did not result in charges against him.

Two former students at the school, then 9 and 11 years old, alleged that Wisneski touched them on several occasions while they were in his office. 

At the the time of the initial investigation in 2018, Wisneski had been working at Primos Elementary School — which is part of Upper Darby School District — for two years. He left the school after the first investigation concluded.

Prosecutors later brought charges against Wisneski after they conducted forensic interviews of the students, who had accused him of touching their backsides and other inappropriate conduct.

Wisneski would sometimes welcome students to join him for lunch as a reward, investigators said. During his trial, Wisneski testified that he never had students visit his office with him alone and that the door to the office generally had been left open so teachers and secretaries could stop by to see him, the Delaware County Daily Times reported.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the verdict to Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Scanlon. Wisneski was found not guilty on felony charges of indecent assault, sexual contact with a student, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Wisneski is currently on administrative leave at Devereux CARES School in Downingtown.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Trials Upper Darby Crime Schools Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Entrance

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Three convicted in 2021 shooting of promising Philly figure skater
Kensington Shooting Soto

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Illness

Certain genes may cause Alzheimer's, a new study finds. Here's why you shouldn't rush to get tested
Alzheimer's Genetic Testing

TV

Kevin Hart makes FaceTime cameo on 'Abbott Elementary'
kevin hart abbott elementary

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

Johnny Brenda's to host brunch with goats and Sly Fox beers
Johnny Brenda's goat brunch

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved