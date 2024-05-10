Ex-Upper Darby school principal acquitted of sexual assault charges

The former principal of Primos Elementary School in Upper Darby was acquitted Thursday of charges that he had inappropriately touched two students in his office in 2018.

Jonathan Wisneski, 45, of Springfield, was charged in February 2022 after prosecutors in Delaware County reexamined evidence from an earlier investigation that did not result in charges against him.

At the the time of the initial investigation in 2018, Wisneski had been working at Primos Elementary School — which is part of Upper Darby School District — for two years. He left the school after the first investigation concluded.

Prosecutors later brought charges against Wisneski after they conducted forensic interviews of the students, who had accused him of touching their backsides and other inappropriate conduct.

Wisneski would sometimes welcome students to join him for lunch as a reward, investigators said. During his trial, Wisneski testified that he never had students visit his office with him alone and that the door to the office generally had been left open so teachers and secretaries could stop by to see him, the Delaware County Daily Times reported.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the verdict to Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Scanlon. Wisneski was found not guilty on felony charges of indecent assault, sexual contact with a student, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Wisneski is currently on administrative leave at Devereux CARES School in Downingtown.