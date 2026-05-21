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May 21, 2026

Report: Jameer Nelson 'strongest internal candidate' for Sixers' lead front-office job; Trent Redden has 'emerged as a candidate'

Jameer Nelson, a local product and a veteran of 14 NBA seasons, is adored within the Sixers organization. Could his rise accelerate even more?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Since his days as a trusted point guard ended, Jameer Nelson has become a fast-rising member of the Sixers' front office.

Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson is the "strongest internal candidate" for the team's lead basketball operations role vacated by Daryl Morey, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, who added that Los Angeles Clippers general manager Trent Redden has "emerged as a candidate" in the early stages of a search led by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers.

Nelson, a local product and a veteran of 14 NBA seasons, is adored within the Sixers organization, in which he has been a fast riser in the front office. Jones added that Nelson is "expected to receive a promotion" whether he earns the lead shot-calling gig or not, which is hardly a surprise. It does not necessarily bode well for Sixers general manager Elton Brand, who stepped down into the No. 2 front-office role to accommodate Morey's arrival in 2020 and has been second in line in Philadelphia ever since.

During his press conference with Josh Harris last week, Myers would not commit to Brand being a candidate to replace Morey, though Brand is nominally the top lieutenant Myers currently has as he leads the basketball operations department on an interim basis.

Redden makes for a fifth identified member of this search. Second in line behind Lawrence Frank in Los Angeles, he spent a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Clippers in 2017 and climbing the ladder to his current role.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Bob Myers Philadelphia 76ers Trent Redden Jameer Nelson Elton Brand

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