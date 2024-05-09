Johnny Brenda's to host brunch with goats and Sly Fox beers

For one Sunday, Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown will serve as a petting zoo/brunch spot.

The Fishtown restaurant is hosting its second Goat Brunch with Sly Fox Brewing Co., which is based in Pottstown. On Sunday, May 19, visitors can drink Sly Fox beers, eat German food specials and enjoy the company of some adorable animals.

After eating bratwurst or potato salad, visitors can shift from feeding themselves to feeding the goats outside of the restaurant. The goats, which participated in Sly Fox's annual goat races, will be in a penned-off area under the restaurant's pergola.



At this year's Bock Fest and Goat Race, 1-year-old goat Walter Ranochak defeated 57 competitors for the gold medal and the honor of Sly Fox naming its Maibock after him.



Johnny Brenda's will be tapping Sly Fox's Walter Maibock, Instigator Doppelbock, Slugger pilsner, Alex’s Raspberry Lemon Ale and O’Reilly Irish Stout at the event.



Goat Brunch is open to the general public with no tickets required, even more of an excuse to relive your inner child by interacting with these cute furry creatures.

Sunday, May 19

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnny Brenda's

1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia