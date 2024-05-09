More Events:

May 09, 2024

Johnny Brenda's to host brunch with goats and Sly Fox beers

The Fishtown restaurant and bar is collaborating with the brewery for an event featuring German food and adorable animals.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Animals
Johnny Brenda's goat brunch Johnny Brenda's/Instagram

This will be the second Goat Brunch from Johnny Brenda's and Sly Fox Brewing Co. The photo above is from last year's event.

For one Sunday, Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown will serve as a petting zoo/brunch spot.

The Fishtown restaurant is hosting its second Goat Brunch with Sly Fox Brewing Co., which is based in Pottstown. On Sunday, May 19, visitors can drink Sly Fox beers, eat German food specials and enjoy the company of some adorable animals.

After eating bratwurst or potato salad, visitors can shift from feeding themselves to feeding the goats outside of the restaurant. The goats, which participated in Sly Fox's annual goat races, will be in a penned-off area under the restaurant's pergola.

At this year's Bock Fest and Goat Race, 1-year-old goat Walter Ranochak defeated 57 competitors for the gold medal and the honor of Sly Fox naming its Maibock after him.

Johnny Brenda's will be tapping Sly Fox's Walter Maibock, Instigator Doppelbock, Slugger pilsner, Alex’s Raspberry Lemon Ale and O’Reilly Irish Stout at the event.

Goat Brunch is open to the general public with no tickets required, even more of an excuse to relive your inner child by interacting with these cute furry creatures. 

Johnny Brenda's Goat Brunch

Sunday, May 19
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnny Brenda's
1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Animals Johnny Brenda's Beer Brunch Sly Fox Brewing Company Fishtown Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Government

Police clear out Kensington homeless encampment; advocates frustrated with the process
Kensington encampment clearing

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

A new Jefferson Health program offers holistic approach to treating addiction
Bridge Program

Podcast

Jason Kelce on Netflix's Tom Brady roast: 'I really don't get it'
Kelce Brady Roast

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly
tea around town philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved