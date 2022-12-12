Adam Sandler shouts out Eagles' Miles Sanders after his 'The Waterboy' comment

December 12, 2022
Eagles running back Miles Sanders had a career day in Sunday's win over the Giants, rushing for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. The play that people were talking about after the game, however, was one in which Sanders was blocking for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts imitated Adam Sandler's hard-hitting character Bobby Boucher from "The Waterboy" on that play with his frantic scream to boot as he blocked Giants linebacker Azees Ojulari:
Still talking that talk@DraftKings | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Z0zAHZ4dYS— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2022
"I had a plan to yell like 'The Waterboy' because I was mic'd up today," Sanders said to reporters after the game.
Sandler, fresh off his Philadelphia-set Netflix film "Hustle" from earlier this year, chimed in on Twitter and shouted out Sanders:
Love you buddy— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 13, 2022
Even as a New Yorker, Sandler clearly can't get enough of Philly.
