More News:

May 02, 2025

Correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate at Philly's Federal Detention Center

Michael Jefferson, 42, of Cherry Hill, allegedly forced himself on a woman who was under his supervision at the prison in July.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Correctional Officer Assault StreetView/Google Maps

Michael Jefferson, 42, of Cherry Hill, allegedly sexually assaulted a female inmate while working as a correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia in July. Above, the prison is shown at the corner of Seventh and Arch streets.

A correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate in July at the prison in Center City, federal prosecutors said.

The incident happened July 6 at the facility on the corner of Seventh and Arch streets. Michael Jefferson, 42, of Cherry Hill, allegedly forced himself on a female inmate who was under his supervision "when he laid on top of the Victim and held the Victim down," according to an indictment handed down by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Jefferson allegedly penetrated the inmate against her will, prosecutors said.

Suspect charged with killing man whose body was found in Schuylkill River

Jefferson, who was working at the time of the alleged assault, was arrested Thursday and has since been suspended by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the Federal Detention Center.

Prosecutors allege Jefferson violated the inmate's constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

Jefferson is charged with aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a ward and deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

