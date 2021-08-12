Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offering freebies ahead of Center City storefront opening

Just in time for an August heatwave, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is putting the final touches on a new shop in Center City. The Brooklyn-based business will be giving out free scoops from a truck in the coming days ahead of the launch in Philadelphia.

Founded in 2008 by Ben and Peter Van Leeuwen and Lauren O'Neill, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream specializes in both dairy and vegan treats. The business expanded to multiple locations in New York and has locations in California, New Jersey and Texas as well, with the upcoming store slated for Philadelphia's Midtown Village, at the former storefront of Capogiro at 119 S. 13th St.