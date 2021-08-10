Traveling pop-up diner coming to Philly's Osteria next month

A traveling, outdoor, pop-up restaurant will make a weekend-long stop next month at Osteria, the popular Italian eatery in the city's Spring Garden neighborhood.

The event is a partnership between American Express and restaurant reservation website Resy, called the Amex Gold Card Pop-Up. It will be open from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Guests will have two experiences to choose from: a dine-in event exclusively for American Express Gold Card Members, and The Counter, which is open to the general public.

The dine-in option includes a four-course, prix fixe menu and outdoor seating for $75 per person. The Counter will offer featured menu items for take-away, which can be reserved on Resy ahead of time, for $28 per person.

The pop-up will serve Osteria's take on classic diner meals, including chicken parmigiana, Mama Pina's meatballs, Italian bread baskets, and a special salted butter caramel soft serve.

Everyone who goes also is invited to play The Goldball Machine, a 6-foot-5-inch tall gum ball machine that, instead of gum, is filled with gold balls each with a ticket for a prize inside. Among the prizes are diner merchandise; a $1,000 Delta gift card; a $800 Hilton Hotel gift card; and a $300 American Express gift card.

The traveling pop-up restaurant also will make stops at restaurants in three other cities between Sept. 10 and Oct. 3 – Chicago, Washington D.C. and Brooklyn. It's the latest in the companies' series of restaurant-focused events.

Tickets for the dine-in event are on sale now for American Express Gold Members. Take-out packages will go on sale Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday Sept. 19

6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday | $28-$75

Osteria

640 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130