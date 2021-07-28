Ghostly Circus at Fort Mifflin includes circus arts, fire and choose-your-own-adventure

Last year, the Ghostly Circus switched from performing at Laurel Hill Cemetery to Fort Mifflin.

The (possibly haunted) historical landmark will once again be the site of an "otherworldly production."

Now in its eighth year, the Ghostly Circus will bring aerialists, musicians, fire spinners and other performers together for a new production called "Portals" that has a supernatural vibe.

"'Portals' is half theater, half choose-your-own-adventure," said Lauren Raske, creative director for the group. "The spirit of the show is a circus, but we include a multitude of art forms and interactive moments. It's exciting to imagine how people will explore the historic grounds and create their own stories with our performers."

"Portals" will be a one-night-only experience on Saturday, Aug. 14.

There will be an all-ages showing at 6 p.m., followed by a 21-plus showing at 8:30 p.m. and an after-hours dance party at 10 p.m. Food and drink will be available on-site. The dance party is free for adults with a wristband from either show, or $10 at the door.

Tickets to "Portals" can be purchased online.

Saturday, Aug. 14

$15-$45

Fort Mifflin

6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, Pa. 19153.