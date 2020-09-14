More Events:

September 14, 2020

Ghostly Circus moves to Fort Mifflin for pandemic-themed show

The fire and aerial theater experience will take place in October

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Circus Arts
Ghostly Circus at Fort Mifflin Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Ghostly Circus' 2020 show will take place on Oct. 10 at the historic Fort Mifflin. This is the seventh year the theater experience is taking place in Philly. Before this year, the show was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Above is a photo from a past performance.

The Ghostly Circus presented by 7textures, which has taken place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in past years, is moving to Philly's historic Fort Mifflin. The fire and aerial theater experience will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The other-worldly show will occur over multiple stages on the grounds and also will include strolling entertainers, magic, art installations and more.

RELATED: Fringe Festival show will have audience drive through Laurel Hill Cemetery

In addition to the in-person entertainment, there will be an online component, as well. A virtual adventure will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17. There will be some special, digital-only performances, an art gallery and other surprises.

As for what the 2020 theme is, the Ghostly Circus pulled inspiration from current events.

The story "unfolds in a future pandemic, where a secret war is being waged between the airborne and the earthbound," according to 7textures. "The United Nations of Ghosts is recruiting troops with the task of investigating and potentially stepping in before the situation grows out of control. Join their ranks as they make their last stand at the Bastion of Hope and help ensure that love and courage prevail."

Tickets for the on-site and virtual experience are $55 per person, but if you order by Thursday, Oct. 1, the price is $45. Access to just the virtual fun is $13.

The outdoor event will have reduced capacity from previous years to ensure safe distancing while walking the grounds and watching the show. Buying tickets in advance is strongly suggested. There will be a show at Fort Mifflin at 7 p.m. and again at 8:15 p.m.

The Ghostly Circus: Bastion of Hope & the Pandemic Outpost

Saturday, Oct. 10
7 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. | $55 per person
Fort Mifflin
6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

