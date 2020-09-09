More Events:

September 09, 2020

Fringe Festival show will have audience drive through Laurel Hill Cemetery

Tangle Movement Arts is performing in the historic graveyard

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
9920_Tangle_Circus Arts.jpg Courtesy of/Michael Ermilio

To experience 'The Way Out,' part of the 2020 Fringe Festival, the audience will drive through Laurel Hill Cemetery.

As part of the 2020 Fringe Festival, Tangle Movement Arts will perform in Laurel Hill Cemetery this October.

The audience will stay in their cars to experience the circus arts/theater show. By driving through the historic graveyard, attendees will see dancers, aerial stunts and much more.

The show, "The Way Out," will take place Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3. It's described as a "performance made for the pandemic" and "capturing a world inside a bubble."

Cars will drive through the cemetery one by one and park to view each performance along the way.

Tickets are $100 per car. The show will start at 7 p.m. each evening. If it rains, that night's show will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 4.

"The Way Out"

Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3
7-8:40 p.m. | $100 per car
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

