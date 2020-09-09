Fringe Festival show will have audience drive through Laurel Hill Cemetery

As part of the 2020 Fringe Festival, Tangle Movement Arts will perform in Laurel Hill Cemetery this October.

The audience will stay in their cars to experience the circus arts/theater show. By driving through the historic graveyard, attendees will see dancers, aerial stunts and much more.

The show, "The Way Out," will take place Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3. It's described as a "performance made for the pandemic" and "capturing a world inside a bubble."

Cars will drive through the cemetery one by one and park to view each performance along the way.



Tickets are $100 per car. The show will start at 7 p.m. each evening. If it rains, that night's show will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 4.

Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3

7-8:40 p.m. | $100 per car

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

