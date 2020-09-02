More Events:

September 02, 2020

Attend a Victorian picnic at Laurel Hill Cemetery this September

Burial grounds were important spaces for recreation in America

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Laurel Hill Cemetery
Laurel Hill Cemetery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Laurel Hill Cemetery offered 19th-century Philadelphians a retreat from the crowded city.

You may be surprised to learn that cemeteries were at one time a popular place to go for picnics.

Before there were public parks, art museums or botanical gardens in American cities, people would visit the grounds to take in the sculptures, architecture and horticulture.

RELATED: Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall

Many 19th-century Philadelphians would visit Laurel Hill Cemetery, which was founded in 1836. The green space overlooking the Schuylkill River was a place to relax away from the crowded city.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Philadelphians can travel back in time to the Victorian era with a special event at the National Historic Landmark.

Guests are invited on a guided walking tour of the cemetery and can bring picnics, blankets and chairs to enjoy lunch among the graves and monuments afterward. Adding to the experience, Victorian-themed attire is encouraged.

Tickets to attend are $15. Seniors, students, members and children receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

The entrance is located at 3822 Ridge Ave. Free parking is located in the lot across the street.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Laurel Hill Cemetery Philadelphia Picnics

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Villanova's Jay Wright won't be the next Sixers head coach
Jay-Wright_052220_usat

Investigations

New Jersey wine, spirits companies hit with $10 million in penalties for incentives scheme
NJ Wine Spirits

Health News

Cell phone location data could guide responses to future COVID-19 outbreaks
Work from home during COVID

Opinion

Eytan Shander: The Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors heading into 2020 season
60922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' cast to reunite for special on HBO Max
Fresh Prince reunion HBO Max

Festivals

Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup
Environmental Film Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved