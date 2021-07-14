2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival date announced

FringeArts' 25th Philadelphia Fringe Festival is coming up this fall.

The city-wide arts celebration will take place Sept. 9 through Oct. 2 and feature more than 200 performances and experiences.

"This year’s festival is a special one for both our organization and Philadelphia," stated Nick Stuccio, president and producing director. "For 25 years, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival has elevated our city as a primary nexus for cultural conversation, progressive ideas and innovative art-making."

There were 199 submissions, a record for the organization, for the 2021 festival. Audiences can expect live theatrical and dance performances, art installations, circus arts and "genre-bending experiences that highlight the wide variety of local and national talent that the festival attracts."

There will be both in-person and digital works. The full lineup will be announced in August.