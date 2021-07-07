More Events:

July 07, 2021

Campus Philly's CollegeFest returns in September

Students will receive free admission to Philly museums during the weekend event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
CollegeFest free museum admission Photo by Elevated Angles/Visit Philadelphia™

Museums throughout Philly, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will offer free admission to college students during CollegeFest in mid-September.

Summer has only just begun, but college students looking ahead to the fall semester may want to keep this upcoming event in mind.

Campus Philly's CollegeFest event is back on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Museums and cultural institutions will offer free admission to college students who register ahead of time.

By registering for the event, students also are automatically entered to win prizes, including concert tickets and gift cards.

The  participating places are listed below:

Philadelphia Museum of Art 
The Franklin Institute 
Museum of the American Revolution 
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts 
National Constitution Center 
The Fabric Workshop and Museum 
Rodin Museum 
OverTime Public Art Tour by Monument Lab 
National Liberty Museum 
Laurel Hill Cemetery 
Betsy Ross House 
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University (Saturday only) 
African American Museum in Philadelphia (Saturday only) 
Independence Seaport Museum (Saturday only) 
The Barnes Foundation (Sunday only) 
Penn Museum (Sunday only) 

In addition, CollegeFest attendees can enjoy discounted admission at the Mütter Museum and Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.

Campus Philly also suggests a few other free or inexpensive activities to join in during CollegeFest weekend.

The Cliffs at Callowhill Climbing Gym 
SOUNDWALK Audio Experience in Fairmount Park 
Barre3 Rittenhouse Pop-Up Class at Cira Green (Saturday only) 
Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Pitch at Independence Visitor Center 
Indego: Philly Bike Share ($5 for one month of rides) 
Yoga on the Banks (donation-based classes)

"This past year was not easy on anyone, but college students in particular missed out on so much of what Philadelphia has to offer," said Jennifer Kebea, president of Campus Philly. "CollegeFest attendees will yet again have the opportunity to explore their city, gather together in-person and find their fit as they kick off what promises to be an incredible year for college students, and for Campus Philly."

CollegeFest 2021

Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12
Free with registration

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

