Campus Philly's CollegeFest returns in September

Summer has only just begun, but college students looking ahead to the fall semester may want to keep this upcoming event in mind.

Campus Philly's CollegeFest event is back on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Museums and cultural institutions will offer free admission to college students who register ahead of time.

By registering for the event, students also are automatically entered to win prizes, including concert tickets and gift cards.

The participating places are listed below:

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Franklin Institute

Museum of the American Revolution

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

National Constitution Center

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

Rodin Museum

OverTime Public Art Tour by Monument Lab

National Liberty Museum

Laurel Hill Cemetery

Betsy Ross House

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University (Saturday only)

African American Museum in Philadelphia (Saturday only)

Independence Seaport Museum (Saturday only)

The Barnes Foundation (Sunday only)

Penn Museum (Sunday only)

In addition, CollegeFest attendees can enjoy discounted admission at the Mütter Museum and Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.



Campus Philly also suggests a few other free or inexpensive activities to join in during CollegeFest weekend.

The Cliffs at Callowhill Climbing Gym

SOUNDWALK Audio Experience in Fairmount Park

Barre3 Rittenhouse Pop-Up Class at Cira Green (Saturday only)

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Pitch at Independence Visitor Center

Indego: Philly Bike Share ($5 for one month of rides)

Yoga on the Banks (donation-based classes)

"This past year was not easy on anyone, but college students in particular missed out on so much of what Philadelphia has to offer," said Jennifer Kebea, president of Campus Philly. "CollegeFest attendees will yet again have the opportunity to explore their city, gather together in-person and find their fit as they kick off what promises to be an incredible year for college students, and for Campus Philly."

Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12

Free with registration