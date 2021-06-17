More Events:

Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Guest chefs include Tova du Plessis of Essen Bakery and Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Philadelphia Museum of Art
Museum of Art dining Courtesy of/steve hall

The café is the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s largest food outlet. Guest chefs will begin their residency the first weekend of each month.

This Friday, the café at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will reopen to the public for the first time since March of last year.

In the café, Constellation Culinary Group is starting a chef-in-residence program where locals chefs, including Tova du Plessis of Essen Bakery and Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya, will take over the Local & Global station.

RELATED: Amanda Shulman opens Her Place, a pop-up supper club, in Rittenhouse | Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City | Philadelphia Museum of Art completes major renovation, new galleries

Guest chefs will begin their residency the first weekend of each month, coinciding with pay-what-you-wish admission offered on the first Sunday of the month, as well as every Friday night from 5-8:45 p.m.

Café Schedule

July: Tova du Plessis of Essen Bakery
August: Nana Wilmot of Georgina's Foods
September: Melissa Fernando of Sri's Company
October: Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya
November: Mike Jenkins and Melody Lauletta of Keep

"This new series creates a cohesive experience which expands on the definition of art to include the world of culinary arts," said Scott Steenrod, managing director of Constellation.

The museum also has partnered with Fresh Artists, a nonprofit that collaborates with local students to create works of art that are reproduced and installed in public buildings throughout the country. Reproductions of the works will be displayed and rotated periodically in the café space.

Café staff will wear art, too. Redesigned uniforms include a T-shirt made exclusively for the museum featuring the work of Philly artist Alisa Wismer.

As for the Espresso Bar, located within the North Vaulted Walkway on the ground floor, it will offer more than just grab-and-go items starting Friday. To accompany coffee drinks, the bar will sell tarts, cookies and Okie Dokie's gluten-free doughnuts.

The newly renovated Balcony Café, where guests can get beer, wine and snacks, is tentatively set to reopen in mid-July.

More information on each dining area's hours are located on the museum's website.

