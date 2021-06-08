More Events:

June 08, 2021

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City

The three-step process lets guests make their ideal summertime drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie Courtesy of/Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie has created a spritzer program that lets guests customize their own low-ABV cocktail. Guests can opt for a traditional Aperol spritz, or think outside the box and make something totally unique.

When the weather gets hot, it's nice to sip on a light cocktail to keep cool at your favorite bar.

There are plenty of places to go in Philly for summery drinks, but Old City's Royal Boucherie goes one step further – the bar now lets you customize your own spritzer.

It's a simple, three-step process to creating your perfect drink. Guests select a base aperitif spirit (step one), then a modifier (step two) and finally a topper (step three).

The list of spirit options including Aperol, Cappelletti, Carpano Antica, Cocchi, Americano, Cocchi Rosa, Galliano, Licor 43, Lillet Blanc, Lillet Rosé, Lo-Fi Gentian, Nonino, Pavan, Pimm’s, Ramazzootti, Salers or St. Germain.

Modifiers are aloe, cherry, grapefruit, honey, lavender, lemon, orgeat, orange, pomegranate and rose.

Guests can then top their drink with club soda ($12), or a sparkling white wine or sparkling rosé (each $14).

Currently, Royal Boucherie is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4-10 p.m. Expanded hours, including weekend brunch service, is expected to begin soon. The restaurant is located at 52 S. 2nd St.

