Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month

FCM Hospitality's Lola’s Garden, Juno, Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Craft Hall, the Garden at Cherry Street Pier, Rosy’s Taco Bar and Parks on Tap are all celebrating Pride Month.

Each will feature a different, special cocktail that will raise money for four different charities: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.

One dollar from each cocktail purchased during the month of June will be donated. FCM Hospitality will compile the donations and equally divide them between the four organizations.

Below are the eight Pride cocktails available this June. Each is a different color found on the Pride flag.

Red

Location: Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut St.)

Cocktail: Stateside Rose ($10) – Stateside vodka, Casa del Mar cava rose, pomegranate, lime, agave

Orange

Location: Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Cocktail: Orange Crushin’ It ($13) – Grey Goose vodka, mango puree, tropical Red Bull

Yellow

Location: Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th St.)

Cocktail: Driftin’ Away ($12) – Bacardi black rum, Blackbird’s coconut moonshine, grilled pineapple, lime

Green

Location: Lola’s Garden (51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore)

Cocktail: Butterfly Gimlet ($13) – Bluecoat gin, lime juice, muddled cucumber and basil, butterfly pea tea

Blue

Location: The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (121 N. Columbus Blvd)

Cocktail: Frozen Electric Lemonade ($10) – vodka, blue curacao, lemon

Purple

Location: Parks on Tap (both locations)

Cocktail: Pride Punch ($10) – grape vodka, razzmatazz liqueur, blue curacao, sour

Brown

Location: Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave.)

Cocktail: German Chocolate Cold Brew Martini ($10)– Jägermeister cold brew, Godiva liqueur, iced coffee

Black

Location: Juno Philly (1033 Spring Garden St.)

Cocktail: Mezcal Margarita ($11) – mezcal tequila, triple sec, activated charcoal, agave, lime

Additionally, FCM Hospitality will host a Pride Day at the Parks on Tap Trail's End location on Saturday, June 12 from noon to 6 p.m. Full details have not been released yet.

