More Events:

May 26, 2021

Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month

The money from each drink will be donated; several drinking destinations are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
rainbow cocktails Pride Month Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

You can drink the rainbow this June in honor of Pride Month. Several different restaurants are offering a colorful cocktail through the month with a portion of proceeds going to a local organization.

FCM Hospitality's Lola’s Garden, Juno, Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Craft Hall, the Garden at Cherry Street Pier, Rosy’s Taco Bar and Parks on Tap are all celebrating Pride Month.

Each will feature a different, special cocktail that will raise money for four different charities: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.

RELATED: Philly AIDS Thrift hosting drive-in movie night during Pride Month | Revamped Philly Pride moved to Labor Day weekend

One dollar from each cocktail purchased during the month of June will be donated. FCM Hospitality will compile the donations and equally divide them between the four organizations.

Below are the eight Pride cocktails available this June. Each is a different color found on the Pride flag.

Red

Location: Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut St.)
Cocktail: Stateside Rose ($10) – Stateside vodka, Casa del Mar cava rose, pomegranate, lime, agave

Orange

Location: Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)
Cocktail: Orange Crushin’ It ($13) – Grey Goose vodka, mango puree, tropical Red Bull

Yellow

Location: Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th St.)
Cocktail: Driftin’ Away ($12) – Bacardi black rum, Blackbird’s coconut moonshine, grilled pineapple, lime

Green

Location: Lola’s Garden (51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore)
Cocktail: Butterfly Gimlet ($13) – Bluecoat gin, lime juice, muddled cucumber and basil, butterfly pea tea

Blue

Location: The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (121 N. Columbus Blvd)
Cocktail: Frozen Electric Lemonade ($10) – vodka, blue curacao, lemon

Purple

Location: Parks on Tap (both locations)
Cocktail: Pride Punch ($10) – grape vodka, razzmatazz liqueur, blue curacao, sour

Brown

Location: Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave.)
Cocktail: German Chocolate Cold Brew Martini ($10)– Jägermeister cold brew, Godiva liqueur, iced coffee

Black

Location: Juno Philly (1033 Spring Garden St.)
Cocktail: Mezcal Margarita ($11) – mezcal tequila, triple sec, activated charcoal, agave, lime

Additionally, FCM Hospitality will host a Pride Day at the Parks on Tap Trail's End location on Saturday, June 12 from noon to 6 p.m. Full details have not been released yet.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Restaurants Fundraising Pride

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2021 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050720DerekBarnettBrandonGraham

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones ... and the Eagles
Julio-Jones_052421_usat

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved