The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns

April 29, 2021
FCM Hospitality's The Garden at Cherry Street Pier has reopened for the spring, summer and fall.
The open-air eatery along the Delaware River waterfront has 20,000 square feet of space with 250 seats.
To eat, there's a menu of sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks. Beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are available, too.
The Garden is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended, with walk-ins welcome when space permits.
Below are a few photos of the space.
