April 29, 2021

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns

Dine at the waterfront with views looking out at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is an open-air eatery along the water.

FCM Hospitality's The Garden at Cherry Street Pier has reopened for the spring, summer and fall.

The open-air eatery along the Delaware River waterfront has 20,000 square feet of space with 250 seats.

To eat, there's a menu of sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks. Beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are available, too.

The Garden is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended, with walk-ins welcome when space permits.

Below are a few photos of the space.

The Garden at Cherry Street PierCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The eatery features sunning views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.


The Garden at Cherry Street PierCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

There's beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.


The Garden at Cherry Street PierCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The Garden can seat up to 250 guests.


The Garden at Cherry Street PierCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The Garden includes a mix of cafe tables and picnic benches.


Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

