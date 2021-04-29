The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns

FCM Hospitality's The Garden at Cherry Street Pier has reopened for the spring, summer and fall.

The open-air eatery along the Delaware River waterfront has 20,000 square feet of space with 250 seats.



To eat, there's a menu of sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks. Beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are available, too.

The Garden is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended, with walk-ins welcome when space permits.



Below are a few photos of the space.

Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality The eatery features sunning views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.



Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality There's beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.



Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality The Garden can seat up to 250 guests.

