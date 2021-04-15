More Events:

April 15, 2021

Morgan's Pier set to reopen for 10th season

The beer garden on the Delaware River waterfront is back starting April 22

Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morgan's Pier 2021 Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Morgan's Pier will open for the 2021 season on April 22. This year, the popular summer hangout in Philly will introduce a 10th anniversary cocktail, plus new boozy popsicles. The picture above was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan's Pier at the Delaware River waterfront has revealed when it will reopen for the spring and summer months.

The outdoor bar with 250 seats and prime views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge will be back for its 10th season on Thursday, April 22, officially opening the doors at 4 p.m.

This season, chef Waldemar Stryjewski will take the reins. New dishes included on the menu will be fried scallops, salmon crudo, chicken empanadas and a lobster roll.

Morgan's Pier also will introduce a 10th anniversary cocktail, plus new boozy popsicles in six flavors, new beer selections from Philly's Two Locals Brewing and Mainstay Independent's Pier Bier, created with the outdoor hangout in mind.

There will be DJs every Friday and Saturday. Morgan’s Pier also is teaming up again with the Pennsylvania SPCA and Tito’s Vodka to offer a monthly "yappy hour" from 4 to 6 p.m. with a portion of proceeds donated to the animal protection organization. On those days, the bar will be dog-friendly from noon to 8 p.m.

After opening weekend, Morgan's Pier will be open daily starting at noon. The last seating will be at 9:30 p.m. The kitchen will close nightly at 10 p.m. and drink service will end at 11 p.m. Hours may expand as the city relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

Reservations can be made online. Walk-ups will be available if space permits.

