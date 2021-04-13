Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City

Soon, you'll be able to roller skate outside City Hall in Center City.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is opening at Dilworth Park on Friday, April 30. The rink's retro-inspired design will include a checkerboard floor and twinkling lights, as well as a colorful overhead installation of hula hoops.



Hour-long sessions will be offered Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. There will be 15 minute buffers between each session.

Admission to the rink will cost $8 for children ages 10 and younger, and $10 for adults. The roller skate rental will be $5.

To get a deal, stop by Monday and Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for $5 off admission for guests of all ages during the matinee skate.

Sessions can be booked in advance online. Limited in-person sales will be offered on-site. Lockers also can be reserved to store belongings while roller skating.



The roller rink will be open through Sunday, June 27. Sections of Dilworth Park's interactive fountain will be active on either side of the rink and the Air Grille's pop-up beer garden will be open through the spring.