Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

As warm weather returns to Philly, so will free outdoor workouts by City Hall in Center City.

Center City Fit, presented by Rothman Orthopaedics, will take place at Dilworth Park on Mondays and Tuesdays from April 12 through Oct. 12.

The workouts will run from 6 to 7 p.m.



Professional trainers and instructors from Optimal Sport, at 1315 Walnut St., will lead the classes. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join.

Monday evenings will be all about Zumba. Tuesdays in April will focus on bootcamp workouts, then switch to HIIT classes beginning in May.



Attendees are asked keep at least 6 feet of distance from other participants and masks are required.

Specifics on each upcoming class can be found on the Dilworth Park events page.