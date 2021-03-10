What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

Back in December, the Philadelphia Flower Show revealed its plans to move outdoors for 2021 due to COVID-19.

The nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event will take place from June 5 through June 13 at FDR Park in South Philly.

As the event draws closer, more details on what to expect have been released by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

At its new location, the show will span 15 acres. That's a 45% increase in size compared to the previous shows held inside the Philadelphia Convention Center.

According to PHS, the increased footprint for 2021 is intentional to offer new experiences and also help attendees maintain social distancing.

Districts

Visitors to the show will notice three unique " Districts ." If you've visited the Flower Show in the past, you may be familiar with the different components of the event, each of which get their own areas this summer.



• Design District – Centerpiece of the show with large-scale floral and landscape displays

• Plant District – A showcase of plants at their peak

• Garden District – Educational area offering gardening ideas

Events

In addition to getting to view many floral, plant and landscape displays, there are also opportunities to attend special events during the show's run. Most require an additional fee.



• Butterflies Live! (June 5 - 13) – Experience native butterflies in an outdoor exhibit.

• Evening at the Flower Show (Saturday, June 5) – Join a special evening fundraiser that supports PHS's work.

• Flowers After Hours (Friday, June 11) – Dress in the theme "Hort Couture" and enjoy live music, food and drinks.

• Family Frolic (Saturday June 12) – Families invited to participate in kid-friendly activities.

Tickets & Hours

Tickets for the Flower Show are for sale online This year, they must be reserved in advance for either a morning session or an afternoon session. The price is $45 for adults, $30 for Young Friend (ages 18-29) and $20 for children ages 5 to 17.



On Saturday, June 5 the morning session will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the afternoon session will run 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. From Sunday, June 6, through Sunday, June 13, the morning session will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon session will run 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food & Drink

This year, the Flower Show will offer Park Picnics that can be pre-ordered online. Also, the food bazaar will have multiple food stalls at the show and there will be a beer garden within the Garden District. There will be meals and seating within the FDR Park Boathouse and other outdoor designated eating areas, too.

