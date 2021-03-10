What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

March 10, 2021
Back in December, the Philadelphia Flower Show revealed its plans to move outdoors for 2021 due to COVID-19.
The nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event will take place from June 5 through June 13 at FDR Park in South Philly.
As the event draws closer, more details on what to expect have been released by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.
At its new location, the show will span 15 acres. That's a 45% increase in size compared to the previous shows held inside the Philadelphia Convention Center.
According to PHS, the increased footprint for 2021 is intentional to offer new experiences and also help attendees maintain social distancing.
• Design District – Centerpiece of the show with large-scale floral and landscape displays
• Plant District – A showcase of plants at their peak
• Garden District – Educational area offering gardening ideas
• Butterflies Live! (June 5 - 13) – Experience native butterflies in an outdoor exhibit.
• Evening at the Flower Show (Saturday, June 5) – Join a special evening fundraiser that supports PHS's work.
• Flowers After Hours (Friday, June 11) – Dress in the theme "Hort Couture" and enjoy live music, food and drinks.
• Family Frolic (Saturday June 12) – Families invited to participate in kid-friendly activities.
On Saturday, June 5 the morning session will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the afternoon session will run 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. From Sunday, June 6, through Sunday, June 13, the morning session will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon session will run 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This year, the Flower Show will offer Park Picnics that can be pre-ordered online. Also, the food bazaar will have multiple food stalls at the show and there will be a beer garden within the Garden District. There will be meals and seating within the FDR Park Boathouse and other outdoor designated eating areas, too.
