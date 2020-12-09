More Events:

December 09, 2020

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly

The 2021 event will take place in June, instead of the typical late-winter timing

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Flower Show's move to an outdoor venue, the first time in its long history, will allow for social distancing.

For the first time in its nearly 200-year history, the Philadelphia Flower Show will move outside.

The 2021 show will take place at FDR Park in South Philly from June 5 through June 13, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society shared. 

The move from the Pennsylvania Convention Center to a wide outdoor area by the Sports Complex, as well as the change from a winter event to a summer event, is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be timed tickets, where you can choose either "A.M. entry" or "P.M. entry" for a specific date, to limit attendance and allow for social distancing. Tickets will go on sale in January.

This year, the world’s premier floral and landscape designers will work within the 2021 theme, "Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece," to create garden and design concepts. The show will cover 15 acres in FDR Park.

"Visitors will have an entirely new themed experience that will take place within three distinct 'districts' that feature all manner of plants, design and gardening," states a release from PHS.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

