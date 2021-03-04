More Events:

March 04, 2021

Van Gogh experience with virtual reality, digital projections coming to Philly

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Van Gogh The Immersive Experience 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience'/YouTube/Fever

'Van Gogh The Immersive Experience,' seen above, is not the same thing as 'Immersive Van Gogh.' They are two separate, but similar, exhibits.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to Philadelphia this summer, but where it will be set up remains a mystery.

The 20,000-square-foot light and sound experience features giant projections of painter Vincent van Gogh's famous artwork, according to the website.

RELATED: PFS's drive-in movies at the Navy Yard set to return for 2021 season | BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring

If you watched Netflix's hit "Emily in Paris," you may have seen a similar exhibit in the show. You can catch a glimpse of it in the trailer below.

However, the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" that's coming to Philly is not the same thing that's featured in the "Emily in Paris" scene.

There are actually two competing Van Gogh experiences with similar names. "Immersive Van Gogh" is an animated, projected installation, while "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" uses digital projections and virtual reality headsets.

Tickets for the show coming to Philly in August are being sold through European-based website Fever Up. The price starts at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

As for the location, it will be outside but it's being kept a secret for now.

More details on what to expect at "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" are available on its website. You also can check out a video of the immersive experience below.


