Van Gogh experience with virtual reality, digital projections coming to Philly

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to Philadelphia this summer, but where it will be set up remains a mystery.

The 20,000-square-foot light and sound experience features giant projections of painter Vincent van Gogh's famous artwork, according to the website.

If you watched Netflix's hit "Emily in Paris," you may have seen a similar exhibit in the show. You can catch a glimpse of it in the trailer below.

However, the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" that's coming to Philly is not the same thing that's featured in the "Emily in Paris" scene.