BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring

Once the weather turns warm, a tiki-themed barge with barstool seating, a straw roof and an open-air layout will set sail from Ocean City, New Jersey.

The Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours begin in May, offering boat rides, beginning at two-hours long, for up to six guests.

Courtesy of/Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours Courtesy of/Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours Guests can bring their own drinks aboard for the two-hour cruise on the bay.

Guests will have the option to play their own music and bring their own food and beverages. Later on, catering packages with local food partners will be available, too.

Ocean City is a dry town – the city has prohibited alcohol sales since it was founded in 1879 and doesn't even allow BYO restaurants – but city rules don't apply on the water. Guests can consume alcoholic beverages while on board, so long as they have a valid ID.

"Alcoholic beverages may not be opened or consumed until the boat has left the dock. You cannot drink at dock, on the piers or on your way to and from your car," states the FAQ page.

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will be open daily and will welcome guests who want to spend a day on the bay and those looking to host small celebrations for birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, proposals, engagements and graduations

Cruise packages start at $325 (plus tip for the boat's captain) for a two-hour long morning cruise. There are also four-hour boat trips for $650 and the tiki barge can be reserved for $1,000 to watch Ocean City's annual Night in Venice boat parade on July 24. More information on the cruises and booking is available online.

"We are thrilled to bring this concept to Ocean City. As locals who have spent many years on the waters of the Jersey Shore, we wanted to bring a tropical energy and a new way for people to experience the beauty of the bay," said owner and operators Brian and Jennifer Toner. "Especially after this challenging year when we have been separated, Pau Hana is the perfect escape for small groups looking to celebrate life’s precious moments in a distanced, outdoor setting that’s unlike any other in the region."