More Events:

February 24, 2021

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring

Up to six guests can set sail on the 26-foot boat with barstool seating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Boats
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City Courtesy of/Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will offer sunset, sunrise and afternoon cruises on the bay at the Jersey shore.

Once the weather turns warm, a tiki-themed barge with barstool seating, a straw roof and an open-air layout will set sail from Ocean City, New Jersey.

The Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours begin in May, offering boat rides, beginning at two-hours long, for up to six guests.

RELATED: Elsie's Pickles opening second location near popular Jersey shore points | Elmwood Park Zoo becomes dog-friendly for Dog Days, Yappy Hours

Pau Hana Tiki Boat ToursCourtesy of/Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours

Guests can bring their own drinks aboard for the two-hour cruise on the bay.

Pau Hana is a Hawaiian phrase meaning "the time after work." The boats will be available for sunset cruises, as well as at sunrise and in the afternoon.

Guests will have the option to play their own music and bring their own food and beverages. Later on, catering packages with local food partners will be available, too.

Ocean City is a dry town – the city has prohibited alcohol sales since it was founded in 1879 and doesn't even allow BYO restaurants – but city rules don't apply on the water. Guests can consume alcoholic beverages while on board, so long as they have a valid ID.

"Alcoholic beverages may not be opened or consumed until the boat has left the dock. You cannot drink at dock, on the piers or on your way to and from your car," states the FAQ page.

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will be open daily and will welcome guests who want to spend a day on the bay and those looking to host small celebrations for birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, proposals, engagements and graduations

Cruise packages start at $325 (plus tip for the boat's captain) for a two-hour long morning cruise. There are also four-hour boat trips for $650 and the tiki barge can be reserved for $1,000 to watch Ocean City's annual Night in Venice boat parade on July 24. More information on the cruises and booking is available online.

"We are thrilled to bring this concept to Ocean City. As locals who have spent many years on the waters of the Jersey Shore, we wanted to bring a tropical energy and a new way for people to experience the beauty of the bay," said owner and operators Brian and Jennifer Toner. "Especially after this challenging year when we have been separated, Pau Hana is the perfect escape for small groups looking to celebrate life’s precious moments in a distanced, outdoor setting that’s unlike any other in the region."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Boats Philadelphia Jersey Shore Ocean City New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
022321MalikHooker

Mental Health

Feeling lonely? A 10-minute phone call can go a long way
Phone Calls Loneliness Depression

Government

Philly on track to ease more COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall
Philly Restrictions March 2021

Sixers

Should the Sixers pursue a trade for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry?
Kyle-Lowry_022221_usat

Podcasts

Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama become podcasters with Spotify's 'Renegades: Born in the USA’
bruce springsteen obama podcast

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 910 Latimer St

FOR SALE! For sale! 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 3 underground parking spots and a private rooftop terrace steps away Philadelphia's from hospitals, cultural institutions, and business districts. 3,456 sqft | $1,275,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2032 Walnut st

FOR RENT! 3 bed townhome offering brand new laminate floors throughout living room and beautifully updated kitchen. Natural light floods the space from oversized windows overlooking Walnut Street. 1,700 sqft | $3,600 per month
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved