February 19, 2021

Elmwood Park Zoo becomes dog-friendly for Dog Days, Yappy Hours

Starting in March, you'll be able to bring your pet to the Norristown zoo on select dates

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Elmwood Park Zoo is the first zoo in the country to have a year-round dog program.

During the pandemic, you've probably spent a lot of time at home with your pet. Now, you'll be able to go out together to enjoy a day at Elmwood Park Zoo.

The Montgomery County attraction is now dog-friendly on select dates. It's the first zoo in the United States to offer regularly scheduled access to non-service dogs, according to Elmwood Park Zoo.

RELATED: Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings

Beginning in March, the zoo's Dog Days will welcome guests and their pups to visit together. The zoo also is planning a series of Yappy Hours that will feature food and drink specials at the Zoo Brew Beer Garden. 

"We recognize that if you have a love of wildlife, there's a good chance that you're a pet owner too," said Al Zone, Elmwood Park Zoo's executive director and CEO.

Tickets for some upcoming dates are currently available online. Tickets must be purchased for both dogs and humans.

Elmwood Park Zoo shared that plans for the dog-friendly events have been in the works for more than a year. There were months of consultation with the zoo's animal care and veterinary teams to create a series of rules and regulations to keep pets, owners and the zoo's animals safe.

"A trial visit featuring dogs owned by zoo employees proved successful," the zoo stated in a press release. "Canines of all shapes and sizes got an up close view of the zoo's giraffes, zebras, jaguars and more. The zoo's animals showed a bit of interest, and overall it was a harmonious meeting."

More details on the zoo's requirements for visiting dogs and owners are available on the zoo's website. Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Boulevard in Norristown.

