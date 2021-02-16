More Events:

February 16, 2021

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings

Those with an adventurous spirit can take a trip down an ice slide

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Elmwood Park Zoo
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo Photo by Jill Wellington/from Pexels

Tickets to the first-ever Winterfest Weekend at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown must be purchased in advance online.

Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County is hosting Winterfest Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.

The new event offers a chance for families to get outside and do something different, like trying the ice slide created by the ice sculpture company Ice Concepts.

RELATED: Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run becomes a virtual spring race | Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations

Guests also can check out ice carvings throughout the zoo and a fire pit with s'mores. The zoo's animal ambassadors will be around to chat, too.

For those 21-plus, the zoo will be offering drink specials during Winterfest Weekend. The Zoo Brew Beer Garden & Bar serves wine and draft beers.

Tickets to attend the event are $9.95 and must be purchased in advance. Those interested in attending can either purchase a ticket for Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m., or for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zoo members will have the opportunity to visit during the day on Saturday for Yearly Member Appreciation Day.

The zoo's website states that the event will take place rain or shine, but if things change due to weather, ticket holders will be contacted directly.

Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Boulevard in Norristown.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Elmwood Park Zoo Philadelphia Montgomery County Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The case against the Eagles drafting a QB with the sixth overall pick
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Illness

Philly sharpens timeline for COVID-19 vaccine availability
Philly COVID Vaccine Timeline

Weather

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow forecasted to fall in Philly region Thursday
Snowstorm Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 2.0
021521MicahParsons

Food & Drink

Elsie's Pickles opening second location near popular Jersey shore points
Elsie's Pickles new location

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved