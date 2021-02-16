Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings

Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County is hosting Winterfest Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.

The new event offers a chance for families to get outside and do something different, like trying the ice slide created by the ice sculpture company Ice Concepts.

Guests also can check out ice carvings throughout the zoo and a fire pit with s'mores. The zoo's animal ambassadors will be around to chat, too.

For those 21-plus, the zoo will be offering drink specials during Winterfest Weekend. The Zoo Brew Beer Garden & Bar serves wine and draft beers.

Tickets to attend the event are $9.95 and must be purchased in advance. Those interested in attending can either purchase a ticket for Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m., or for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zoo members will have the opportunity to visit during the day on Saturday for Yearly Member Appreciation Day.

The zoo's website states that the event will take place rain or shine, but if things change due to weather, ticket holders will be contacted directly.

Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Boulevard in Norristown.