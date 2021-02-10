More Events:

February 10, 2021

Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run becomes a virtual spring race

Runners can complete their miles at the National Historical Park, or anywhere else in the world

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run supports Valley Forge National Historical Park. Funds from the race go to various infrastructure improvement projects and programming to enhance visitor experience.

The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run will be a virtual event this year. Runners from all over are invited to participate during National Park Week, which is April 17 through April 25.

The race normally takes runners on a closed course through Valley Forge National Historical Park in Montgomery County that includes a mix of roads and trails.

For 2021, participants have the option to individually take on a modified version of the course, or to choose their own routes to complete the five-mile challenge anywhere in the world.

RELATED: Renowned Philadelphia Distance Run to return in September 2021 | 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run moves from spring to fall

There's also usually a three-mile walk and Young Patriots Run for kids, but neither are being offered this year as part of the virtual event.

Registration for the Revolutionary 5-Mile Run is $40 online. All proceeds benefit Valley Forge.

Participants will receive a personalized digital racing bib, and for the first time since the race's inception in 2005, all registrants will earn a finisher medal.

In addition, runners will receive a 2021 Revolutionary Run commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt.

In 14 years, the event has raised almost $458,000. 2020's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.


