2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run moves from spring to fall

The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will not take place in the spring, as it usually does. Instead, it's being delayed until sometime in the fall, according to an update Monday morning from organizers of the popular 10-mile race in Philadelphia.

The exact date for the fall race has not been released, yet. The later date is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no lottery to register for this year's Broad Street Run. Runners who had registered for the 2020 race will have opportunities to signup for the 2021 event at a discounted rate.

Last year's Broad Street Run had been scheduled for May, when it traditionally takes place. It first was postponed until October due to the city's coronavirus restrictions, and ultimately took place virtually, with entrants encouraged to run 10 miles on their own.

"Like many races across the country, we have been evaluating our plans for 2021 in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 in Philadelphia and across the United States," Broad Street Run organizers wrote in an email. "At this time, it is clear that we could not safely hold the Blue Cross Broad Street Run in May."

Organizers also posted the update to the Broad Street Run's Instagram account.

According to the Broad Street Run, when registration opens, those who had spots in the 2020 race will receive an e-mail from RunSignUp.com with a link to register with a 20% discount.

"An FAQ has been developed to answer some of your questions, and we'll continue to update prospective participants, volunteers, and spectators as more information becomes available," organizers said.

The Broad Street Run started in 1980. More than 35,000 runners participate annually.