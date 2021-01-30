More Health:

January 30, 2021

Getting the COVID vaccine? Don't take painkillers before, experts say

Over the counter pain relievers could dull the vaccine's effectiveness

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID vaccines painkiller Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Experts say that taking over the counter pain killers before getting the coronavirus vaccine could reduce its effectiveness.

As COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across the country, many people are cautious of the shot's side effects. 

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna cited minor side effects to their coronavirus vaccines that largely included pain and swelling at the injection site, as well as fever, chills, tiredness, muscle aches and headaches. 

To prevent these effects, some people have taken to ibuprofen and acetaminophen to dull those symptoms before rolling up their sleeves. However, experts warn that medications like Advil, Tylenol and Motrin could actually dull the vaccine's effectiveness, ABC News reported.

“We do not recommend premedication with ibuprofen or Tylenol before COVID-19 vaccines due to the lack of data on how it impacts the vaccine-induced antibody responses,” Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist at South Shore Medical Center and a member of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group, told ABC News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization also caution the use of painkillers before getting the shot.

Pain relievers could prevent parts of the immune system from working, thus slowing down the immune response. The vaccine causes an immune response from the body, which is where side effects come from. 

The current theory is if the body is dulling its own immune response through the use of painkillers, the ability for the body to build immunity to the virus will be reduced. 

In 2016, Duke University conducted a study on children who took pain relievers before their vaccinations and found they had fewer antibodies than children who did not take pain killers before hand — though their antibody levels still protected them, despite the lower numbers. 

However, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC news that people already taking painkillers for another medical condition should continue taking them. Stopping routine medication could cause unintended problems and be more harmful than the vaccine's potential reduced effectiveness.

Experts also say patients should monitor themselves for side effects to the vaccine, and pain relievers could cloud those responses.

The vaccine roll out has been slow across the country, and in Philadelphia, experts say it would take 12 months to inoculate everyone at the current pace. Residents can sign up to be notified once they are eligible for the shot.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Vaccination Moderna Pfizer

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

First U.S. cases of South African coronavirus variant detected
South African variant

Eagles

Five thoughts on Nick Sirianni's first press conference as Eagles head coach
Nick-Sirianni-Presser-screenshot_013021

Business

TD Bank closing 11 branches in Philadelphia region
TD Bank closings

Eagles

Don't rush to judge Nick Sirianni after one bad press conference
Nick-Sirianni-presser-screenshot_012921

Food & Drink

Pizza Hut isn't the only place making Detroit-style pizza in Philadelphia
Detroit-style pizza Philly

Valentine's Day

Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay
The Love cheeseboard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved