More Health:

January 30, 2021

Color-changing COVID-19 test strips create wearable technology out of common face masks

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
UC San Diego, Face Mask COVID-19 Test Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Sipa USA

Researchers are developing low-cost, wearable COVID-19 tests to detect community spread before an outbreak happens.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 more quickly, before small outbreaks become larger ones, has been a challenge since the start of the pandemic. A new device could offer low-cost, daily testing to detect the presence of the coronavirus faster.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego are developing a color-changing COVID-19 detector that when attached to a face masks could be used to alert the mask's wearer about a possible infection.

The test strip detector sticks to the outside of a face mask, positioned opposite from the wearer's mouth, and gathers particles the person breathes out.

The strip has a blister pack filled with liquid containing color-changing nanoparticles. When mask wearer pops the blister pack, the nanoparticles would flood the test strip, which has been exposed to the particles from the wearer's breath.

The nanoparticles can detect the presence of coronavirus proteases that may have been breathed out and trapped in the mask, the UC San Diego researchers described in a recent article published on the college's website. The proteases are enzymes indicative of a coronavirus infection.

If they are found in the mask, the test strip changes color to show a positive test.

The research team said they think the strips can become a daily test for facilities at high risk for community spread, such as homeless shelters, prisons, dialysis clinics and group homes.

"In many ways, masks are the perfect ‘wearable’ sensor for our current world," said Jesse Jokerst, a nanoengineering professor at UC San Diego's Jacobs School of Engineering. "We're taking what many people are already wearing and repurposing them, so we can quickly and easily identify new infections and protect vulnerable communities."

The test strips themselves can be placed on any type of mask. At the end of the day or when changing masks, a person would squeeze the blister pack on the test strip to determine if they they have COVID-19.

"Think of this as a surveillance approach, similar to having a smoke detector in your house," Jokerst said. "This would just sit in the background every day and if it gets triggered, then you know there's a problem and that's when you would look into it with more sophisticated testing."

The UC San Diego article also likened it to an at-home pregnancy test, saying it would not completely replace PCR tests, which have become the COVID-19 testing standard, but rather be and early indication that someone may be infected.

The project was funded through a $1.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to provide an affordable way to detect COVID-19. 

The researchers say these strips could be mass produced at a low cost, and Jokerst said the goal is to make the test affordable enough for daily testing.

This type of test could be modified to detect other viruses, as well, Jokerst said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 San Diego Face Masks Coronavirus Philadelphia Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

First U.S. cases of South African coronavirus variant detected
South African variant

Eagles

Everything new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had to say about Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and the QB situation
Wentz-Hurts-Eagles_121520_usat

Business

TD Bank closing 11 branches in Philadelphia region
TD Bank closings

Phillies

Why the Phillies can't realistically trade for another star player
Dave-Dombrowski_012821_usat

Food & Drink

Pizza Hut isn't the only place making Detroit-style pizza in Philadelphia
Detroit-style pizza Philly

Valentine's Day

Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay
The Love cheeseboard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved