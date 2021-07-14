More Events:

July 14, 2021

2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in October

2020 lottery winners are guaranteed entry to the popular 10-mile race in Philadelphia; a limited lottery will open to fill any remaining spots

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Races Broad Street Run
Broad Street Run October 2021 M. Edlow/Visit Philadelphia™

The 2021 Broad Street Run was delayed from the spring until the fall. It will take place Oct. 10.

The date of the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run has been revealed after being delayed from the spring to the fall. The Broad Street Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.

2020 lottery winners are guaranteed entry. Registration opens on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and the deadline to register is Thursday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: 'Mare of Easttown' scores 16 Emmy nominations | HoagieNation 2021 with Hall & Oates reveals full lineup for concert at Mann Center

If all spots are not filled by 2020 registrants, the Broad Street Run announced Wednesday that there will be a limited lottery to fill any remaining spots. Previously, the race had said there would be no lottery.

2021 marks the race's return to an in-person event. The 2020 Broad Street Run was originally delayed due to the city's coronavirus restrictions but was changed to a virtual event, with people encouraged to run the 10 miles on their own.

All runners who were guaranteed a spot in the 2020 race but cannot attend this year can either defer to 2022 or register for the 2021 race and transfer their bib to another runner. No refunds will be issued.

The Broad Street Run started in 1980. It's described as the largest, fastest and most popular 10-mile race in the country, drawing more than 40,000 participants from all over.

