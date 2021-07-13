'Mare of Easttown' scores 16 Emmy nominations

Hold on to your Wawa hoagies! "Mare of Easttown" could be in for a big night at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The HBO whodunit that is chock-full of Delaware County and Chester County references, starring Kate Winslet as aggressively vaping detective Mare Sheehan nabbed 16 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Challenging the show for that award are "The Queen’s Gambit" (Netflix), "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime), "WandaVision" (Disney Plus) and "I May Destroy You" (HBO).

Winslet, who wanted to "throw things" while mastering the Delco accent for the show's lead role, is up for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie. The British actress last won an Emmy in 2011 for her work on HBO's "Mildred Pierce."

Evan Peters earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Colin Zabel, a county detective who is called in to help Mare solve a murder case that rocks the Easttown community. Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson received nominations in the outstanding supporting actress category for their roles as Mare's mother, Helen Fahey, and best friend, Lori Ross, respectively.

Show creator Brad Ingelsby, a Chester County native, was nominated for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie. In May, Ingelsby told PhillyVoice that the show was inspired by his desire to write about growing up in Berwyn.

"I really wanted to tell a story about home," he said, "and I wanted to share with an audience the rhythms of life in a very specific part of this country."

"Mare of Easttown" debuted in mid-April, but parts of the show were filmed in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew completed production in 2020 under the constraints of Pennsylvania's health and safety protocols, shooting at locations in Coatesville, Chadds Ford, Phoenixville, Wallingford, Springfield and several Philadelphia neighborhoods.

To capture the essence of Delaware County in the character's clothing, Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel suggested costume designer Meghan Kasperlik spend time people-watching at Wawa check-out lines. That move, it appears, paid off in the form of a nomination for outstanding contemporary costumes.

"The fact that we're showing a real community having real hardship, and that it came out during this post-pandemic period, it just shows the audience real people," Kasperlik told PhillyVoice in May. "Unlike other shows that are all about the fashion or location, I think everyone is relating to people wearing their sweatpants out of the house. The aesthetic of what the houses look like in the show and what the people look like – it's pretty real. That's resonating. Who knew that the pandemic style would be Easttown?"

Below is the list of all of the awards the show was nominated for below:

• Outstanding limited or anthology series

• Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie (Kate Winslet)

• Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Evan Peters)

• Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie (Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart)

• Outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program [one hour or more]

• Outstanding casting for a limited or anthology series or movie

• Outstanding cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie

• Outstanding contemporary costumes

• Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

• Outstanding single-camera picture editing for a limited or anthology series or Movie

• Outstanding contemporary hairstyling

• Outstanding contemporary makeup [non-prosthetic]

• Outstanding sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie

• Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 19 and will be broadcast on CBS. "The Crown" (Netflix) tied with "The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus) for the most nominations with 24 apiece, the Associated Press reported.

Below is list of some of the most popular categories at the Emmy Awards along with the show's nominated. A complete list can be found here.

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen’s Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country")

Josh O’Connor ("The Crown")

Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Emma Corrin ("The Crown")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Mj Rodriguez ("Pose")

Jurnee Smollett ("Lovecraft Country")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Kenan Thompson ("Kenan")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ("Shrill")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You")

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius, Aretha")

Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen’s Gambit")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian")

O-T Fagbenle ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

John Lithgow ("Perry Mason")

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Michael Kenneth Williams ("Lovecraft Country")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Aunjanue Ellis ("Lovecraft Country")

Emerald Fennell ("The Crown")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("The Queen's Gambit")

Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton")

Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You")

Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton")

Evan Peters ("Mare Of Easttown")

Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton")

Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision")

Moses Ingram ("The Queen’s Gambit")

Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown")

Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown")

Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton")

Outstanding Competition Program