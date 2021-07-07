More Events:

July 07, 2021

HoagieNation 2021 with Hall & Oates reveals full lineup for concert at Mann Center

The Philly duo will headline the summer music festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates will headline HoagieNation 2021. Special guests include Squeeze, Kool and the Gang, the Wailers, Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious, the Soul Survivors and Down North.

Daryl Hall and John Oates are set to headline HoagieNation 2021 at the Mann Center this August.

The summer concert announcement was shared by the legendary duo and Live Nation Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: BlackStar Film Festival 2021: 10th anniversary lineup revealed | 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' opening at the Franklin Institute | World Cafe Live throwing two rooftop concerts this July with Sunset Social

HoagieNation, described as a celebration of food, music and culture, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Mann Center.

Special guests Squeeze, Kool and the Gang, the Wailers, Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious, the Soul Survivors and Down North also will perform.

Tickets and VIP packages are now available now at Ticketmaster. Tickets from the 2020 date will be valid for the 2021 event.

"Can't think of a better way to kick off our summer tour than in Philly at the Mann Center in Fairmont Park for the third annual HoagieNation Festival," Oates said. "The lineup is amazing and you know we will have the best local foods on the planet. I'm sure everyone will love the new location and it will be a blast to get out in front of that great Philly audience."

The duo’s collection of No. 1 singles include “Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," "I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)," "Maneater" and "Out of Touch."

In 2003, Hall and Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

HoagieNation will feature two stages of live music: the Presser Foundation Stage at the TD Pavilion at the Mann and the Skyline Stage at the Mann. At the Hoagie Pavilion there will be free hoagie tastings for all attendees, as part of Hoagie Happy Hour presented by Dietz & Watson.

The event will have food trucks, local craft beer and spirit offerings, Philly personalities and other surprises, too.

HoagieNation will donate a portion of the proceeds to Philabundance and the Mann's education program.

HoagieNation 2021

Saturday, Aug. 7
4 p.m. | Tickets starting at $55
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Listed by

