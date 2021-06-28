World Cafe Live throwing two rooftop concerts this July with Sunset Social

Philly's World Cafe Live is throwing two rooftop parties at Cira Green, an elevated park in University City.

Guests can enjoy live music from Philadelphia-based artists PhillyBloco and Lady Alma, plus skyline views, food and drinks from the restaurant Sunset Social.

PhillyBloco's "Ultimate Brazilian Dance Party" will take place Thursday, July 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Then on Friday, July 16, Walking Bear Productions will present "Gimme That Music," a concert featuring Lady Alma. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a set by DJ Reddz, followed by Vertical Current and Lady Alma at 8 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Cira Green is located at 129 S. 30th St.