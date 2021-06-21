Where to view Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore

On Sunday, July 4, fireworks will light up the sky over the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as part of Wawa Welcome America. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m., following a performance featuring Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida at the Mann Center. People are invited to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the fireworks display starting at 8 p.m.

Camden, N.J. also is celebrating Independence Day with the Freedom Festival on the waterfront. A fireworks show will take place over the Delaware River at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible to those on both sides of the river.



Those aren't the only fireworks in celebration of the holiday, of course. For those at the Shore, there are several locations doing something for Fourth of July.

Atlantic City – On July 4, there will be two fireworks shows in Atlantic City. The first will take place at the Borgata at 9:20 p.m. Public viewing is available from the property's Surface Lot with access starting at 6 p.m. Self-parking on-site is available for $5 and valet is available for $10. The second show will be at the Tropicana at 10 p.m. The fireworks can be viewed from the beach or boardwalk.

Cape May – The fireworks show will take place on July 4 at 9:15 p.m. They will be set off from a barge at sea in front of Congress Hall.

Wildwood – The Wildwoods will present a July 4th fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m., originating from the beach at Pine Avenue.

Ocean City – Watch Fourth of July fireworks from the Ocean City boardwalk. The show will kick off at 9 p.m.

Sea Isle City – Sea Isle’s Independence Day fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from an ocean barge near 50th Street beach.

Stone Harbor – Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. They can be viewed from from any beach.