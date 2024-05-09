Phillies prospect watch: Mick Abel struggles, Aiden Miller, Justin Crawford mashing the ball

There has never been less of an interest in the Phillies farm system than there is right now.

Not one is pining for Mickey Moniak to breakthrough, or desperate for Sixto Sanchez to get to the big leagues. Things are just going too good for any of those thoughts.

With the best team in baseball packed with veteran talent, the only time Phillies fans are likely to care much about the current crop of prospects is when the trade deadline arrives this summer.

Still, there could be a future starter currently in Clearwater, or a key trade chip in Reading right now.

How are the highest touted young athletes in the Phillies organization currently playing? Let's take a quick look at the current top 15 prospects (according to MLB.com):

Who's hot

3. Aiden Miller, SS/3B

The Phils' first round pick last summer is about as hot as a hitter can get. Wednesday in Clearwater, the 19-year-old went 4-for 5 with two doubles, a homer and four RBI. He is hitting .342 so far in Single-A — where there is little doubt he'll be promoted from very soon.

4. Justin Crawford, OF

Crawford is another highly-touted prospect excelling in the low minors. The outfielder has 10 hits over his last five games, including four singles hit in a game Tuesday. He is hitting .304 in Jersey Shore.

5. Starlyn Caba, SS

The Phillies' 18-year-old international signee finally hit the field this week and got a hit in all three games he's played so far in Rookie Ball. He blasted a homer in his debut on May 4.

8. Bryan Rincon, SS

After a very slow start, this 20-year-old 14th round pick is finding his groove with the Blueclaws, where he's hit .294 over his last 10 games, where he has hit safely in eight of the last nine.

Who's not

2. Mick Abel, SP

The Phillies’ best currently playing prospect has not exactly been mowing down hitters in Triple-A. The former first round pick gave up two homers and four earned runs in six innings in his most recent start last week and is working through a 6.23 ERA over five starts this season.

7. Devin Saltiban, SS/2B

A third round pick from last year who has been under the radar, 20-year-old Saltiban has a ton of speed and power. The Hawaiian hasn't taken to the air yet in Clearwater, where he has just one hit this week and is hitting 178 overall.

9. Eduardo Tait, C

This is a very mild "not," as the highly touted 17-year-old has started his pro career with one hit over three games so far in Rookie ball. We'll see where he is when we check in again in a couple weeks.

11. Griff McGarry, RP

Recently converted to the bullpen, the 24-year-old knows it's time for him to make it to the show as an older prospect. He has a 4.15 ERA over 13 relief innings so far in Triple-A where he's struggled with control. The righty issued five walks over his last two appearances.

12. William Bergolla, 2B/SS

Bergolla hasn't hit well in Single-A this season as he has been unable to find consistency with the bat in Jersey Shore. He is hitting .182 through 22 games so far.

13. Carlos De La Cruz, 1B/OF

Another older prospect, 24-year-old De La Cruz just hasn't gotten it going in Double-A, hitting .152 over the last 10 games he's played with just one extra base hit.

Who's hurt (or not playing)

1. Andrew Painter, SP

Painter continues to slowly grind back from Tommy John surgery last year and he's targeting next spring to be fully healthy, when he'll be 22 and expected to be big-league ready.

10. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF



Rincones Jr., was on a tear, looking to make a case for a promotion or even a big league invite at the ripe old age of 23. He was hitting .333 over his last 10 games in Reading before he was placed on the injured list at the end of April.

14. Wen Hui Pan, SP

Pan is still working back from an injury that ended his 2023 season. He is 21.

15. Alex McFarlane, SP

Like Painter, McFarlane is working back from TJ surgery.

