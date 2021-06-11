More Events:

June 11, 2021

Morning yoga classes to take place on the beach in Wildwood

The group workouts are $5 to join

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Yoga on the beach in Wildwood Courtesy of/Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

Start your day with yoga on the beach every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

If you're at the shore this summer and looking for group workouts, you can find all-levels yoga on the beach in Wildwood.

Starting Friday, June 18, instructor Charla Lewis will lead a 9 a.m. class every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Burke Avenue beach.

The beach is accessible by the boardwalk extension alongside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Participants are asked to bring a beach towel or mat and water to the workout. The fee for each yoga class is $5, with no need to pre-register. Class will run from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Yoga on the beach will run throughout the summer until Sunday, Sept. 12.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

