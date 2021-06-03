Families invited to watch movies on the beach in Cape May

Families headed to the Shore this summer may want to make plans to gather together for movie nights.

Cape May will host free screenings on the beach on Thursday nights in July and August. Attendees can bring beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the family-friendly picks, like "The Sandlot" and "The Princess Bride."

Free Movies

July 8 – "The Kid Who Will Be King" (PG)

July 15 – "Robots" (PG)

July 22 – "The Sandlot" (PG)

July 29 – "Ice Age: Collision Course" (PG)

Aug. 5 – "X2: X-Men United" (PG-13)

Aug. 12 – "The Princes Bride" (PG)

Aug. 19 – "Spies in Disguise" (PG)

Aug. 26 – "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" (PG)

The featured movie will begin around 8:15 p.m., next to Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Street Beach.

In the event of inclement weather, the cancelation will be announced on Cape May city’s Facebook page.

Free Movies on the Beach

Thursdays in July and August

8:15 p.m. screenings | Free to attend

Gurney Street Beach, Cape May, NJ 08204

