Independent films to be screened in Clark Park this June

West Philly-based independent cinema and film publication cinéSPEAK is hosting Under the Stars in Clark Park, presented by PNC Arts Alive, this June.

There will be in-person screenings of independent films every Friday through the end of the month with pre-show DJs and on-site food trucks. The best part? Each event is free to attend with registration.



The screenings will take place at the Bowl at Clark Park, located near 4350 Chester Ave. DJs will start playing at 7 p.m., with the films beginning at 8:30 p.m. Below is the lineup.

• Friday, June 4 – 2021 Philadelphia Latino Film Festival's Short Film Program

There will be 10 shorts screened from the festival.

• Friday, June 11 – "Sisters with Transistors"





• Friday, June 18 – "Amazing Grace"





• Friday, June 25 – "Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché"





Fridays in June

Screenings start at 8:30 p.m. | Free

Clark Park

4350 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

