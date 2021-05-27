More Events:

May 27, 2021

Independent films to be screened in Clark Park this June

There will be DJs and food trucks at the free events

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Under the Stars in Clark Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Each Friday in June there will be a screening of an independent film, DJ entertainment and food trucks at Clark Park. The movie nights are free to attend with registration.

West Philly-based independent cinema and film publication cinéSPEAK is hosting Under the Stars in Clark Park, presented by PNC Arts Alive, this June.

There will be in-person screenings of independent films every Friday through the end of the month with pre-show DJs and on-site food trucks. The best part? Each event is free to attend with registration.

RELATED: Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest will be held in-person this June | Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes | Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks

The screenings will take place at the Bowl at Clark Park, located near 4350 Chester Ave. DJs will start playing at 7 p.m., with the films beginning at 8:30 p.m. Below is the lineup.

• Friday, June 4 – 2021 Philadelphia Latino Film Festival's Short Film Program

There will be 10 shorts screened from the festival.

• Friday, June 11 – "Sisters with Transistors"


• Friday, June 18 – "Amazing Grace"


• Friday, June 25 – "Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché"


Under the Stars in Clark Park

Fridays in June
Screenings start at 8:30 p.m. | Free
Clark Park
4350 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

