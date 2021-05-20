More Events:

Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest will be held in-person this June

The festival will open with Questlove's 'Summer of Soul'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Movies
An in-person film festival experience will take place at the PFS Bourse from June 11-17.

The Philadelphia Film Society's SpringFest is back, returning as an in-person event for 2021.

Expanded from its typical three-day, weekend-only format, the film festival will run from Friday, June 11, through Thursday, June 17, at the PFS Bourse in Old City.

SpringFest is an opportunity to watch new films from the international festival circuit.

The festival will open with "Summer of Soul," the directorial debut from Philly's Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. It won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more.

Below is the full SpringFest lineup. All of the movies start at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11 – "Summer of Soul"
Saturday, June 12 – "The Sparks Brothers"
Sunday, June 13 – "Ailey"
Monday, June 14 – "The Meaning of Hitler"
Tuesday, June 15 – "Werewolves Within"
Wednesday , June 16 – "Cryptozoo"
Thursday, June 17 – "Swan Song"

All Access Badges to the Festival will go on sale Friday, May 21. Individual tickets will go on sale to PFS members on Friday, May 28, and to the general public on Monday, May 31.

All Access Badges are $55, or $45 for PFS members. Individual tickets are $13, or $9 for PFS members.

SpringFest

June 11-17
$55-$9 for tickets
PFS Bourse
400 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

