May 19, 2021

Philly AIDS Thrift hosting drive-in movie night during Pride Month

The event will raise funds for the store's expansion project

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Partnering with the Philadelphia Film Society, Philly AIDS Thrift is hosting a movie night at the drive-in theater at the Navy Yard on June 2. The dark comedy 'Female Trouble' will be screened.

Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding its facility at 710 S. Fifth St. by adding nearly 4,000 square feet to the space, which will allow for a new donation collection center.

To raise funds to help pay for the expansion, Philly AIDS Thrift is partnering with the Philadelphia Film Society for a drive-in movie event during Pride Month.

RELATED: Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer | Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes | Revamped Philly Pride moved to Labor Day weekend

The 1974 dark comedy "Female Trouble," rated NC-17, will be screened on Wednesday, June 2 at the Navy Yard drive-in theater. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the movie starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per car

Drag queens will greet moviegoers and there are chances to win prizes, too. Guests are allowed to bring their own dinner to watch the cult classic, or make a purchase from the on-site food trucks.

Fundraising for the expansion will continue through Pride Month, with the renovations looking to wrap up and debut in mid-to-late summer.

"We are so excited about the new opportunities that the additional space will offer us in terms of increasing the processing of donations, as well as additional sales space," Philly AIDS Thrift board president Michael Byrne said. "This will allow us to better fulfill our mission of funding life altering services for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS across the Delaware Valley."

"Female Trouble" Screening

Wednesday, June 2
9 p.m. showtime | $35 per car
Philadelphia Navy Yard

