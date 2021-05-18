Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer

A community fundraiser event is set to take place on the weekend that would have been the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival.

From Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23, businesses in Rittenhouse will collectively raise funds for the nonprofit LUNGevity Foundation.

Jim Burke, executive chef at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020. He currently takes a drug called Tagrisso between 5 and 6 p.m. daily to help treat his cancer.

Jim's wife Kristina, also a part of the food and beverage scene, started to call it the "TAG Time Happy Hour."

The couple's friends got on board, and then the Burkes decided to turn "happy hour" into fundraising for the LUNGevity Foundation.



Randi Sirkin of Starr Restaurants and Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group joined in to organize the large-scale TAG Time Happy Hour Weekend in Rittenhouse.

"Jim and I are so incredibly touched by how the Rittenhouse Row community has pivoted this year's spring festival into a give-back honoring our family," Kristina Burke said. "It's comforting to know the place you send your kids to school, shop, eat, work and play is more than a location on a map, rather a vibrant community filled with caring, creative humans who take care of others."

Below are some of the specials that will be offered during the weekend, but there are many other places participating, as well.

a.kitchen + bar – 20% of sales during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. will be donated. Bar Bombón – Will donate $1 from the sale of new menu items, blood orange margaritas and seasonal guacamole fresca with pineapple and orange.

Butcher Bar – On Friday, 33% of all happy hour sales from 4-6:30 p.m. will be donated. CORK the Wine Shop at COOK – 50% of proceeds from wines selected by the Burkes will be donated.

The Dandelion – $1 from every fish and chips will be donated.

Mac Mart – 20% of all Mini Macs sales will benefit LUNGevity. Parc – $1 from every frosé sold will be donated. Rouge – $2 from each specialty cocktail sold will be donated. Property loss consultants Clarke & Cohen will match proceeds raised at Rouge up to $500.

You can find out more about TAG Time Happy Hour events through its website.

The actual 2021 Rittenhouse Row Festival is expected to take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.