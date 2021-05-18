More Events:

May 18, 2021

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer

Chef Jim Burke and his wife Kristina aim to raise awareness and funds through TAG Time Happy Hour

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraising
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse Courtesy of/Foxglove Communications

Pictured above are Kristina and Jim Burke, who aim to raise funds for lung cancer research through TAG Time Happy Hour, a series of fundraiser pop-ups across the city.

A community fundraiser event is set to take place on the weekend that would have been the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival.

From Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23, businesses in Rittenhouse will collectively raise funds for the nonprofit LUNGevity Foundation.

RELATED: Anthropologie opening pop-up shop in Stone Harbor | Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May | Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler

Jim Burke, executive chef at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020. He currently takes a drug called Tagrisso between 5 and 6 p.m. daily to help treat his cancer.

Jim's wife Kristina, also a part of the food and beverage scene, started to call it the "TAG Time Happy Hour." 

The couple's friends got on board, and then the Burkes decided to turn "happy hour" into fundraising for the LUNGevity Foundation.

Randi Sirkin of Starr Restaurants and Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group joined in to organize the large-scale TAG Time Happy Hour Weekend in Rittenhouse.

"Jim and I are so incredibly touched by how the Rittenhouse Row community has pivoted this year's spring festival into a give-back honoring our family," Kristina Burke said. "It's comforting to know the place you send your kids to school, shop, eat, work and play is more than a location on a map, rather a vibrant community filled with caring, creative humans who take care of others."

Below are some of the specials that will be offered during the weekend, but there are many other places participating, as well.

a.kitchen + bar – 20% of sales during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. will be donated. 

Bar Bombón – Will donate $1 from the sale of new menu items, blood orange margaritas and seasonal guacamole fresca with pineapple and orange.

Butcher Bar – On Friday, 33% of all happy hour sales from 4-6:30 p.m. will be donated.

CORK the Wine Shop at COOK – 50% of proceeds from wines selected by the Burkes will be donated.

The Dandelion – $1 from every fish and chips will be donated.

Mac Mart – 20% of all Mini Macs sales will benefit LUNGevity.

Parc – $1 from every frosé sold will be donated.

Rouge – $2 from each specialty cocktail sold will be donated. Property loss consultants Clarke & Cohen will match proceeds raised at Rouge up to $500.

You can find out more about TAG Time Happy Hour events through its website.

The actual 2021 Rittenhouse Row Festival is expected to take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fundraising Philadelphia Restaurants Rittenhouse Cancer Lung Cancer Happy Hour

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Transportation

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June
SEPTA COVID-19 capacity

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

TV

Evan Peters compares 'Mare of Easttown' role to memorable Brad Pitt character
Mare Easttown Zabel

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved