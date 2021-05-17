Anthropologie opening pop-up shop in Stone Harbor

Women's apparel and home goods retailer Anthropologie is opening a pop-up at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.



The shop at the hotel will be open from Friday, May 28, through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

Anthropologie at The Reeds is the Philadelphia-based brand’s first hotel pop-up and will feature a curated collection of dresses, swimsuits, coverups, earrings, summer hats, bags, gifts and beauty products.

The pop-up will be next to the hotel’s spa. The Reeds is a 58-room luxury boutique hotel located on the bay and two blocks from the beach at the corner of 96th Street and Third Avenue.

In Philadelphia, Anthropologie has a store in Rittenhouse Square. There's also a location at the King of Prussia Mall and in Devon, Chester County.



Anthropologie at The Reeds

Friday, May 28 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6

The Reeds at Shelter Haven

9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247

(609) 368-0100 ext. 3010

