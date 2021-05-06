More Events:

May 06, 2021

Pour into Summer Wine Festival to take place in Wildwood

Sample wines, shop, listen to live music and grab bites from on-site food trucks

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Byrne Plaza in Wildwood will be the venue for the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival on May 22 and May 23. Tickets to attend the wine testing event are $25.

Take a trip to the shore this May to sample wines from New Jersey wineries.

The Pour Into Summer Wine Festival will take place at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

Attendees will have the opportunity to try more than 100 wines and can purchase their favorites to take home.

Wineries on site will include DiMatteo Vineyards, Terra Nonno Winery, Salem Oak Vineyards, White Horse Winery, Villari Vineyards and Wagonhouse Winery. 

The event also will include live music, food trucks and shopping. Artisans will sell things like handmade jewelry, gourmet cheeses and hand-dipped candles at the festival.

The Pour Into Summer Wine Festival will have a range of safety precautions in effect due to COVID-19. Attendees must wear masks except at the wine tasting stations or when seated in lounge chairs on the field, and only groups of eight or fewer people will be allowed at a time at the winery stations.

Tickets to attend either day are $25. All attendees must be 21 or older. The price includes a sampling glass.

Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23
Noon to 5 p.m. | $25 per person
Byrne Plaza
3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Sinead Cummings
