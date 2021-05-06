More Events:

May 06, 2021

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer

The beer garden again will appear outside Fairmount Water Works, and will set up at a new location on the Schuylkill River Trail

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks on Tap will set up at two locations along the Schuylkill River for visitors to enjoy hammocks and beer outdoors.

Parks on Tap began its 2021 season during peak cherry blossom bloom by the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum.

The traveling beer garden is now ready to set up in two new locations for the summer, including one spot it has never before appeared.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May

That location will be at the South to Christian trail end. It can be accessed by the north or south sidewalk of the South Street Bridge to the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, and is a five-minute walk south from the South Street entrance.

The hangout will seem a little like a hidden oasis, located between abandoned railroad tracks and the Schuylkill River.

Parks on Tap also is returning to one of its most popular past locations. The beer garden will set up outside the Fairmount Water Works, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Both locations will offer hammocks, lounge chairs, restrooms and a range of food and drink options to enjoy. They both will open at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A digital sign-in is required with every visit to Parks on Tap. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go and seating is first come, first served. The beer garden is both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

The trail end location will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Water Works location will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Menu items include jalapeño popper dip, Italian hoagie, chopped salad, brisket or pork platter, warm pretzel with mustard or cheese and an eggplant sloppy joe. To drink, there's Mainstay brews on tap, canned beers, wine and cocktails.

Proceeds from Parks on Tap benefit the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Parks on Tap 2021

Water Works 
640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Trails End
Schuylkill River Trail via South St. ramp
South St. and S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143

Sinead Cummings
